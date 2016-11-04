Documentary to trace band in Paris attacks

THE emotional journey of the band Eagles of Death Metal since last year's bloodbath in Paris will be the subject of a new HBO documentary, the network announced Wednesday.

The film Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) will start with the November 13 attack on the group's show, which left 90 people dead as part of a coordinated assault on Paris claimed by the Islamic State group.

The documentary, which will debut on the US cable network in February 2017, will follow the California rockers over the three months until they return to the stage in Paris.

The film "spotlights the group's deep bonds with each other and with their fans, which inspired them to return to Paris to perform once again," HBO said in a statement.

Eagles of Death Metal initially enjoyed wide sympathy in the wake of the attacks but statements critical of Muslims by frontman Jesse Hughes have tarnished the image of the band, whose appearances were cancelled by prominent French festivals.

Hughes has alleged that the attack was an inside job by employees of Arab origin at the Bataclan club, charges strongly rejected by the venue.

The frontman, a rare right-wing rocker and supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has also said without evidence that Muslims were celebrating outside during the siege.

It was not clear to what extent the documentary would explore the controversies.

The film, the first work of new Live Nation Productions of concert promotion giant Live Nation, was directed by actor Colin Hanks, a longtime friend of band members and son of superstar actor Tom Hanks. — AFP