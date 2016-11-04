Sultan Ibrahim wants new public hospital to be built

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix) wants the state government to build a new public hospital that is better equipped at providing impeccable service to the public.

At the same time, he also hoped that the renovation work on the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) would retain its original design as it was a heritage building.

Although saddened by the fire that had caused the death of six patients, he was proud to witness the unity and sincerity of his subjects during the incident.

He also commended the integrated effort of the hospital staff in helping to rescue the patients, as well as the support received from third parties such as the Singapore government in providing manpower, food and other medical facilities to assist the victims.

"This spirit of teamwork and helping one another should be upheld in all instances, through thick and thin," said Sultan Ibrahim at the Majlis Himpunan Bangsa Johor programme in Pasir Gudang today.

On Oct 25, six patients perished in a fire which broke out at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, while one patient and three HSA staff were injured. — Bernama