Bursa Malaysia extends losses to open lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday's losses to open lower today on continued profit taking in most heavyweight counters, dealers said.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 3.52 points to 1,644.56 from Thursday's close of 1,648.08.

The index opened 1.74 points lower at 1,646.36.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 104 to 90, while 151 counters remained unchanged, with 1,326 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 73.72 million shares worth RM50.62 million Public Investment Bank Bhd said the benchmark index might end the week with a whimper after Wall Street suffered a renewed bout of selling overnight, with the S&P 500 falling for an eighth successive session as the mood remained extremely nervous ahead of next week's US election.

"Renewed volatility in the oil markets provided a further reason for caution," it said in a research note today.

It said market players also continued to digest the latest policy statement from the US Federal Reserve, which appeared to increase the likelihood of a rise in US interest rates next month.

The FBM Emas Index declined 19.73 points to 11,594.65, the FBMT100 Index slipped 19.85 points to 11,301.34 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index eased 28.94 points to 12,203.08.

The FBM 70 dipped 8.20 points to 13,508.09 and the FBM Ace fell 11.87 points to 4,991.06.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 27.89 points weaker at 7,757.23, the Finance Index added 24.89 points to 14,277.09 while the Industrial Index dipped 8.18 points to 3,131.28.

Of the heavyweights, TNB was flat at RM14.28 while Maybank, Public Bank and Sime Darby erased two sen each to RM7.76, RM19.82 and RM8.14 respectively.

Of the actives, Metronic gained one sen to 8.5 sen, Dnonce earned half-a-sen to 31 sen, RCE Capital advanced nine sen to RM1.32 while M3 Technologies was flat at five sen.

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM170.18 per gramme, up RM1.49 from RM168.69 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama