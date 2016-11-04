Goods and services advertisement website found offering sex service

KUALA LUMPUR: A website advertising goods and services has been found to be offering sexual services as well.

The website based in the United States complete with telephone numbers and email address contained thousands of pornographic material which could be readily accessed by locals.

The website is believed to have been operating for about 20 years and has more than 200,000 community members worldwide.

"I clicked open the website for the first time and was shocked to see a space offering sexual services including same-sex. The demand from members was also overwhelming compared to the other services," said a netizen.

Preferring to be identified only as Fariz, he said he had never come across any goods and services website that offered sex service.

"What was even more shocking was that some of the members openly advertised by uploading naked photos of themselves. This is rare in any such website in the internet," he told Bernama.

Fariz said sex workers left their telephone numbers and particulars for members to contact.

"The website should be banned to prevent our society particularly the youths from falling into this trap of rampant immoral activities," he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said when contacted that police would investigate and cooperate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to bar the Malaysian public's access to the website.

"We will cooperate with MCMC to identify the operator of the website," he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, MCMC in a statement said it would work with the administrator of the website to ensure that it does not infringe on the country's laws.

"This step is to make sure that no individual will get caught in the web of immoral activities," it said.

It said the commission would first scrutinise the contents of the international website, believed to be advertising sexual services including in Malaysia. — Bernama