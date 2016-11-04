Two IS suspects en route to Syria nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two suspected Islamic State (IS) militants who were en route to Syria.

The duo, both locals aged 29 and 24, were detained by Turkish authorities while they were trying to secure a safe passage to Syria on Oct 28.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said the suspects were apprehended by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division officers at the KL International Airport (KLIA) on Oct 30 after they were deported by the Turkish authorities.

"The suspects tried to deceive the authorities by travelling from Butterworth to Bangkok on Oct 28.

"Then, they took a flight to Istanbul, which transited in Abu Dhabi," he said in a statement today.

He said one of the suspects is a technician from Johor while the other is a labourer from Sarawak.

"We believe both of them were recruited and funded by known militant Mohamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi," he said.

Muhammad Wanndy Mohammad Jedi@ Abu Hamzah,26, is a Malaysian who is currently serving the IS in Syria and is believed to have masterminded the June 28 grenade attack on the Movida pub in Puchong, Selangor, that injured eight patrons.

Mohamad Wanndy was also responsible for arranging the flight to Turkey and subsequent travel into Syria.

Khalid attributed the arrests of the suspects based on intelligence sharing between Bukit Aman and their Turkish counterpart.

All the suspects are being detained for suspicion of committing offences under Chapter VI A of the Penal Code, and are being investigated according to procedures under the Security Offences (Special Measure) 2012 (Act 747).

On Oct 9, about 15 Malaysians and a foreigner who were suspected of terror activities were arrested in an operation in several states around the country.

They were caught in Selangor, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Penang and Sabah and are said to be from the IS terror cell codenamed "Gagak Hitam".