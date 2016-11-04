Make a police report, IGP tells Malaysiakini

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have told Malaysiakini to lodge a report against "Red Shirts" leader Datuk Jamal Yunos if the news portal took seriously, his statement to tear down its building.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said Jamal has made many similar remarks previously, but did not actually act on his threats.

"He has been making a lot of statements. But nothing comes by," Khalid told reporters after launching the National Urgent Response (NUR) Alerts on Facebook at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

"But if the news portal thinks it is serious, then lodge a report," he added.

Yesterday, Jamal led some 50 members from Red Shirts to Malaysiakini's office in Petaling Jaya to demand explanation over claims that the news portal received funding from US magnate George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF).

It was reported that in the meeting with three editors, Jamal threatened to tear down half of the office's building this Saturday if he did not get a response by then.

Despite the portal's editors explaining of its source of funding and admitting to receiving some funds from OSF, Jamal said he still planned to hold a rally outside the office this Saturday at noon.

On Jamal's protest, Khalid said the police have yet to receive a notice from him to gather outside the office.

Under the Peaceful Assembly Act, parties are required to submit a notice of their intention to gather at a said location with the authorities 10 days before.

Meanwhile, Khalid said police are now investigating former Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah for sedition over his speech in Parliament about 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), for alleged violations of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972.

He said Husni's case was also classified under the Sedition Act because the investigation into 1MDB was still underway and that talking about it might jeopardise the process.

"Even in Parliament, it doesn't give an MP the immunity against the Sedition Act to speak about such matters," he said.

Khalid added the police have enough reasons to question Husni.

On Oct 31, Husni was called up to Bukit Aman over his speech on 1MDB, in which he purportedly revealed documents pertaining to the company.

The police, however, postponed the meet indefinitely.

On Oct 24, when debating the 2017 Supply Bill in Parliament, he questioned the government's motive in setting up 1MDB which he alleged has seen a lot of misappropriation with no action taken.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia had said that Ahmad Husni might have breached the secrecy oath by speaking on issues that he had knowledge of during his tenure as Cabinet minister.

The police announced that Ahmad Husni, former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal would be investigated under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) 1972 over their speeches in the Dewan Rakyat for allegedly breaching their ministerial oaths.

Earlier in the event, Khalid said the launching of NUR Alerts on Facebook will ensure the alerts would appear in the second slot of the newsfeed, notifying Facebook users when a child goes missing.

In 2011, PDRM took over the management of a child kidnapping and missing alert system called the National Urgent Response Alert (NUR Alert) which was launched in 2007 following the abduction of Nurin Jazlin Jazimin and was run by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

NUR Alert acts as an information gathering and dissemination centre for information on children below 12 years old who are missing.