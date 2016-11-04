Static crane at construction site crashes and kills elderly couple

SHAH ALAM: An elderly couple were killed after the car they were travelling in was crushed by a a static crane at a construction site in Jalan Astana, Meru.

The victims, identified as Abd Rahim B Abd Rahman, 61, and Nurhayati, 56, died on the spot in the 12.30pm incident.

"We received multiple distress calls form members of the public at about 12.35pm", a spokesperson from the Sungai Pinang fire and rescue department said.

"Six fire and rescue personnel from Sungai Pinang station were deployed to the scene," he said when contacted by theSun.

It is learnt that the case is being investigated by North Klang district police.

At press time, theSun is in the midst of obtaining comments from the police and Department of the Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

This comes just after three months where a woman was killed after the hoist block of a crane at a construction site gave way and crushed her car in Kuala Lumpur.