Wendy's Malaysia opens flagship outlet in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: With nine outlets currently located in the Klang Valley, Wendy's is spreading its wings to Penang with the opening of it's inaugural restaurant today.

Situated on the first floor in Gurney Drive's Sunrise Tower, the restaurant offers a breathtaking view of the straits ... perfect for watching the sunset while enjoying one of Wendy's many delicious offerings.

"This is a milestone for us as we finally make our mark in Penang and share the Wendy's experience with all of you," said Wendy's Malaysia Director Sydney Quays.

Also present to witness the launch of the restaurant were Wendy's Malaysia Deputy General Manager Shaw Yung Sheng and managing director,vice president (Asia Pacific/East Middle Asia), John Pain.

At a media briefing after the launch, Sydney said Wendy's is looking forward to opening another another outlet in Batu Kawan by end of the month and a drive-thru outlet located in Juru by January next year. This will be Wendy's first drive-thru outlet in Malaysia.

The Sunrise Tower flagship restaurant has a seating capacity of 80 diners and is open from 8am till 2am daily.

Wendy's Malaysia is operated by Wen Berjaya Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary company under Berjaya Corporation Sdn Bhd.