Rosmah: Permata Seni keen to establish exchange programme with China's renowned music school

BEIJING: Permata Seni is keen to establish an exchange programme with China's renowned Central Conservatory of Music Middle School here, which has produced famous Chinese musicians.

Permata Negara patron Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said the National Department For Culture And Arts would discuss with the school on the proposed programme.

Rosmah who is accompanying her husband, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on an official visit to China since Monday, visited the school on Wednesday and was impressed with the programmes carried out by the school in teaching and building young talents in music.

"The school did not only train the students in western equipment but also in traditional musical instruments," she told Malaysian media on Thursday.

Rosmah said the boarding school which took in 100 best students a year for primary and another 100 for secondary, ranging from eight to 16 years, combined academic and musical training.

Permata Seni on the other hand carried out music classes only during weekends, she said.

Rosmah revealed that she planned to hold a joint concert for Permata Seni and students of the Central Conservatory of Music Middle School, in Kuala Lumpur next year.

On her meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping's wife, Peng Liyuan on Thursday night, Rosmah said besides exchanging views on a wide range of issues, she and Liyuan shared their love for badminton especially the excitement in the recent Rio Olympic Games between Malaysian Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Chinese Lin Dan.

Rosmah said she was also informed that Chong Wei had a strong following in China.

She said Liyuan noted to her that some popular Malaysian singers were in China and taking part in the country's reality TV talent shows, among them, Fish Leong, Lee Pei Ling and Adinda Tasy Mansor.

Meanwhile, Lee Pei Ling aged 16 from Taiping made her debut in a new singing competition called Sing! China, while 11-year-old Adinda Tasya Mansor from Taiping, participated in a singing competition, Let's Sing Kids.

Adinda, who sang a Mandarin number titled 'Next Stop in the Future', reportedly received a standing ovation from the audience and the judges. — Bernama