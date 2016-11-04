Najib: Jack Ma appointed as Malaysia's digital economy adviser

Posted on 4 November 2016 - 05:12pm Last updated on 4 November 2016 - 08:26pm

BEIJING: China's internet tycoon Jack Ma has been appointed as the government's digital economy adviser, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced today.

Najib made the announcement when launching the Alitrip Malaysia Tourism Pavilion, an e-commerce platform for tourism, here Friday.

Earlier, Ma, who is founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group, had paid a courtesy call on Najib and spent about half an hour with the prime minister before both of them adjourned to the launching ceremony. — Bernama