Mini market owner charged with hoarding cooking oil

Posted on 4 November 2016 - 05:16pm Last updated on 4 November 2016 - 07:03pm

GEORGE TOWN: A mini market owner pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of hoarding 320kg of cooking oil and selling it illegally as a retail item.

Soo Jin Yin, 31, as the sole proprietor of Sun Mart allegedly committed the offences at Sun Mart, Medan Angsana Satu in Bandar Baru Air Itam at 9.20pm on Oct 25.

Judge Irwan Suaibon set RM10,000 as bail with one surety for each charge, and Dec 15 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Edward Chan Wei Heng appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama