10-year-old boy missing since Oct 31

4 November 2016

CHERAS: Police have initiated a search for 10-year-old Noor Ayrill Aqasha, who was reportedly missing since Oct 31.

Noor Ayrill was last seen along Jalan Jejaka 9, Taman Maluri, Cheras.

Cheras district police chief ACP Chong Kok Sin confirmed a missing person's report was filed by Noor Ayrill's father yesterday.

The report read that Noor Ayrill is used to going out and returning home on his own.

The child's disappearance went viral on social media after his mother Siti Rohayu Yaacob posted a photo seeking for help.

Members of the public with any information can call Noor Ayrill's mother, Siti Rohaya at 018-779 4879 or Cheras district police headquarters at 03-9284 2222