Malaysia's first zika patient on the mend: Selangor Health Exco

SHAH ALAM: The 58-year-old woman from Bandar Botanic, Klang, who is the first local case of the zika virus infection, is now gradually recovering, said Selangor state executive councillor (Exco) in charge of health, Dr Daroyah Alwi.

She said that so far there no family members and close friends of the woman were reported to have been infected with the virus.

"This is due to the swift action taken by the Klang district health office and Klang Municipal Council in implementing control and prevention activities," she said at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Dr Daroyah (PKR-Sementa) was replying to a question from Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei (PKR-Sri Muda) who wanted to know the patient's latest development.

Elaborating, Dr Daroyah said a total of 11 subteam vector units from Klang district health office had conducted prevention and control activities namely the destruction of breeding places, 'larvaciding' and fogging at five localities, namely the patient's home, her brother's house, a clinic and two restaurants in Klang.

She also said as of Oct 24, there was only one Zika case detected in Selangor. Previously media had reported that there were four confirmed Zika cases throughout the country. — Bernama