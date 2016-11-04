Ringgit ends lower versus US dollar in line with regional currencies

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today, in line with most emerging Asian currencies on better demand for the greenback, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.1970/1020 against the greenback from 4.1850/1900 yesterday.

A dealer said the US dollar had strengthened as the October non-farm payrolls data, which is scheduled to be released tonight, would likely indicate a better performance in the country's employment rate.

"This will increase the likelihood for the Federal Reserve to hike the interest rate in December," he said.

Besides, he said political issues lingering in the region, such as the mass protest organised by Islamic organisations in Jakarta, Indonesia today, as well as the scandal involving South Korean President Park Geun-hye, had affected the currencies in the two nations.

At the close, the ringgit also traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.2370/2445 from 5.1722/1805 on Thursday and weakened against the Euro at 4.6583/6642 from 4.6428/6496.

It edged down against the Singapore dollar to 3.0288/0333 from 3.0208/0255 and declined against the Yen to 4.0759/0820 from 4.0659/0727 yesterday. — Bernama