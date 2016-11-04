AG Apandi Ali launches book on judgements and personal experiences

KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pix) today launched his compendium comprising of selected judgements as well as personal and career experiences.

The thick hardcover book, titled 'Fiat Justitia' is priced at RM220 and will be on sale at major bookstore from Monday.

"The book is a collection of some of my selected judgements from my years of service at the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Federal Court.

"I share my childhood lessons, life challenges, and experiences as an attorney with a particular passion for criminal law right up to my years with the judiciary," Apandi wrote in the preface of his book.

Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria in his keynote address at the launch said the book is a testament of the hardworks of Apandi, who was his college mate.

"He was one of those who was instrumental in changing my course of study from political science to law.

"I must acknowledge, this was indeed a sound and insightful advice," he said.

Noting that judgement is an art, Arifin said each individual judge has his own style peculiar to himself in writing judgement.

"It is inevitable that sometimes the voice and personality of a judge sings out from their judgement.

"However, I must say that writing judgement is a painstaking work, it demands lots of efforts, dedication and sacrifice," he said.

Arifin added that often this effort if not appreciated by the public.

Several copies of the book were sold at RM150, special launch price with Apandi's signature on it.