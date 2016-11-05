Apple star Marc Newson designs Fashion Awards 2016 trophy

INDUSTRIAL designer Marc Newson has teamed up with The British Fashion Council and Swarovski to create the trophies for the upcoming Fashion Awards 2016.

Fabricated from Swarovski Crystal, the hexagonal trophy was inspired by the idea of "crystal clusters and rock structures." Each piece measures 245mm by 67mm and will be handcrafted at Swarovski's headquarters in Wattens, Austria, before being delivered to London ahead of the awards ceremony on December 5.

"Swarovski crystal is a fantastic material to work with, and I am happy with the striking visual effect that has been created from the reflections of each individual trophy when set together," says Newson. "We could not have achieved this spectacular result with any other material."

Australian-born Newson is famous for working across multiple disciplines, designing everything from furniture to cars over the course of his successful career. His roles as Brand Ambassador for Qantas Airways and Designer for Special Projects at Apple have turned him into a household name, and his work can be seen in museums all over the world, including New York's MoMA, London's Design Museum and V&A, and the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris.

The Fashion Awards 2016 will celebrate the hottest names in the fashion industry, featuring nine different categories focusing on both British and international talent, with stars including Riccardo Tisci, Stella McCartney and Bella Hadid all nominated for awards. This year's ceremony, held in partnership with Swarovski, will act as a fundraiser gala for the British Fashion Council Education Foundation charity, which offers scholarships to prospective students at the UK's top fashion universities and offers funding for apprenticeships to develop much-needed industry skills.

The ceremony will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2016. For more information, see www.fashionawards.com. — AFP Relaxnews