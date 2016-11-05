'Big Hero 6' cast return for cartoon series

THE Disney XD series Big Hero 6 sees most of the film's original cast members involved as the 2017 animation takes over from 2014's Oscar-winning adventure.

The voices of Aunt Cass, Go Go, Alistair, Hiro, Honey Lemon, and Baymax are all back in action for the Big Hero 6 series, with Wasabi and Fred the most notable replacements.

Khary Payton of Ben 10 and General Hospital takes over from Damon Wayans Jr as Wasabi, and Saturday Night Live comedian Brooks Wheelan replaces T.J. Miller as Fred.

The 2014 film was based on Marvel's comic book superheroes who have starred in their own series since 1998. The blockbuster animated feature earned nearly US$658m worldwide, making it the highest grossing animated film of that year, ahead of How to Train Your Dragon 2, Rio 2, The Lego Movie and others. — AFP Relaxnews