Piling machine tragedy: DOSH issues stop work order

KUALA LUMPUR: The developer of a construction project in Bandar Baru Bukit Raja, Klang has been issued with a stop work order with immediate effect following the piling machine tragedy at the site today.

A piling machine there collapsed on a car, killing a couple.

Department of Occupational Safety and Health director-general Datuk Mohtar Musri said the stop work order was issued so that investigations could be carried out.

"DOSH officers are at the scene. A stop work order has been issued and the next course of action will depend on the outcome of the probe," he told Bernama.

In the 12.35pm incident, Abd Rahim Abd Rahman, 51, and his wife Nurhayati Rosli, 46, an Indonesian national, were killed on the spot after a piling machine there collapsed onto their car as it was passing by.

Speaking to reporters late last night, Mohtar said the incident might have been caused when the piling machine's steel wheels came off its metal socket.

"We are still investigating whether the crane driver and subcontractor had complied to all the procedures and regulations set at the construction site.

"The following action depends on the comprehensive outcome of the investigation," he said after attending Industry Appreciation Nite organised by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) with the Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as a guest of honour.

In his speech, Fadillah said all construction sites should comply with the regulation set and focus on safety aspects every time, adding that all relevant agencies need to join forces in ensuring its success. — Bernama