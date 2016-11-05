Kelantan police arrest four Myanmars

BACHOK: The police have detained four Myanmars to facilitate investigations into the murder of four of their compatriots whose bodies were found dumped in Kampung Tanjung Hilir, Bekelam here on Sunday.

State police chief Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said two of the suspects were picked up in Kota Baru while the rest were nabbed in Kuala Lumpur between 7pm and 10pm yesterday.

Two suspects were remanded for a week, starting today, while the rest would be remanded soon, he told reporters here today.

On Sunday, the tranquility of Kampung Tanjung Hilir was shattered by the discovery of the bodies.

The victims were believed to have been dead for three days. Abdul Rahman said the four suspects, in their 20s, were detained with the assistance of federal police from Bukit Aman. — Bernama