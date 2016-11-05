Lawas police nab drug pusher teacher

MIRI: Lawas police arrested a 33-year old male secondary school teacher suspected to be a syabu drug pusher at 5.50pm yesterday.

District police chief, DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the teacher was arrested with a 36-year old male accomplice inside a car at Merapok road, Lawas.

"Based on our investigation, the drugs were not sold to the secondary school students where he teaches," he told Bernama here today.

Instead, he said, the drugs were meant to be sold at the neighbouring highlands district of Long Bawan, Indonesia.

"We have been tracking and monitoring their operations for about four months," he added.

He said both suspects, from Kampung Punang, Berayong, Lawas, also tested positive for ampethamine.

"When the police arrested the duo, a packet of syabu weighing 27.7gms estimated to be worth RM4,000 was found inside the arm rest of the vehicle," he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Teachers Union, the state's largest teachers union, has expressed shock and dismay over the arrest as it has tarnished the teaching profession.

STU president Jisin Nyud said the union was ready to cooperate with the police and National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to combat the drug problem. — Bernama