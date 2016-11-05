Attacker stabs two at New Jersey university

NEW YORK: An attacker stabbed two people at a university campus in New Jersey before being captured and taken into custody Friday, the college said.

The incident happened around 2:30pm (2.30am Malaysia) at Rutgers Business School in Piscataway, about 60km southwest of New York.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. It came four days before America's contentious presidential election between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

"A suspect is in custody following a stabbing incident that occurred at the Rutgers Business School," the university said in a statement.

"There is no danger to the community," it added. "Three individuals, including the suspect, are currently being treated for their injuries."

Neither the attacker nor the victims' identities were immediately clear, a spokesman for the university told AFP. — AFP