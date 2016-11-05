PM leaves for home after successful visit

Posted on 5 November 2016 - 12:16pm Last updated on 5 November 2016 - 12:24pm

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) left for home Saturday after a highly successful visit which has taken Malaysia-China relations to even greater heights.

The plane carrying Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, left the Beijing Capital International Airport at 10.20am (local time, the same time as in Malaysia).

The high-level visit, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, is Najib's third official visit to China since 2009.

Najib had also made a working visit in March last year to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan.

The most prominent achievement of his trip this time around was witnessing the signing of 14 agreements on several iconic and mega projects to the tune of RM144 billion between Malaysian and Chinese companies that will contribute to Malaysia's socio-economic growth.

Najib also witnessed the signing of 14 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence, economy, agriculture, education, finance and the construction sector between the two governments.

The Prime minister, accompanied by the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to China Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting and 10 cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, had back-to-back meetings and functions.

Besides a delegation meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and bilateral meeting with Li, Najib also met up with 33 of China's captains of industry.

His meeting with China's internet tycoon Jack Ma was sealed with the latter's appointment as Malaysia's digital economy advisor, to assist Malaysia in spearheading the country's move towards a digital economy.

China was Malaysia's largest trading partner in 2015, a position maintained since 2009. Total bilateral trade in 2015 was US$100 billion. — Bernama