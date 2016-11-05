RM370m injection a boon for urban people's wellbeing: Noh

LANGKAWI: The RM370 million injection in the 2017 Budget announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Oct 21 for the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry will act as a catalyst for the Urban Wellbeing Master Plan (PIKRB) which will be implemented next year.

Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) said of the amount, the government for the first time announced that RM300 million would be used for the needs of the people at People's Housing Projects.

"With the allocations announced by the Prime Minister, we will implement this plan to look after the welfare of people living in urban areas," he told reporters after attending a dinner held in conjunction with a workshop on the master plan here yesterday.

According to him, the budget also allocated RM40 million for residents associations, RM20 million for upkeep of infrastructure and amenities at people's housing projects and RM10 million for Azam Bandar, a programme to uplift the economy of urban people.

Noh added that his minsitry would work closely with the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre to reduce urban poverty via the PIKRB. — Bernama