Kerry to be first US top diplomat to visit Antarctica

WASHINGTON: John Kerry, an ardent champion of the fight against climate change, will become the first top US diplomat to visit Antarctica, where the world's largest protected marine reserve was just created.

The State Department announced Friday the itinerary for Kerry in what will be one of his last trips as secretary of state before President Barack Obama's administration ends on Jan 20.

During his Nov 10-18 world tour, Kerry will visit Antarctica, New Zealand, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco – for the COP22 climate talks – and Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which Obama will also attend.

From Nov 10 to 12, Kerry will make history as the most senior US official to travel to Antarctica.

He will visit McMurdo Station, the largest US research station in the region, as well as surrounding areas on Ross Island and the government's Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

His visit comes about two weeks after the Oct 28 international agreement that created the world's largest marine protected area aimed at preserving the pristine wilderness of Antarctica.

After years of negotiations, a deal was reached by the 25 members of the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to protect marine fauna and flora in a massive area of the Ross Sea.

Proposed by the United States and New Zealand, the reserve covers more than 1.55 million²km – roughly the size of Britain, Germany and France combined – of which 1.12 million²km is a no-fishing zone.

Kerry is a longtime advocate in the fight against global warming: he was a key force in the Paris global climate agreement struck late last year that took effect Friday, and also sponsored an international conference on oceans.

He will be in Marrakesh on Nov 15-16 at the COP22 meeting, where he will deliver a speech "that highlights the urgency of addressing climate change and the importance of continued ambitious climate action around the world," the State Department said.

The US diplomat will stop in Wellington on Nov 12 and 13 in his first visit to New Zealand. In Oman on Nov 14, he will discuss the war in Yemen. The next day, he will travel to Abu Dhabi for talks on regional conflicts, such as Syria.

Kerry will wrap up his journey in Peru, where he is due to attend ministerial meetings of the 21-nation APEC on Nov 15 and 16 in Lima. — AFP