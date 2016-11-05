Learn from history to avoid repeating past mistakes: Sultan Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR: Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today stated that all parties should learn from history to avoid repeating any mistakes of the past.

The Sultan said history was no forecast but a recording of events that factually happened, a record that was accurate, consistent and unchanging as a source of reference, lessons and guidance.

"Those who forget history will be condemned to repeat the same mistakes and the attitude of not learning from history is the biggest lesson in history."

Sultan Nazrin said this at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the ruler's 60th birthday celebration, at Istana Iskandariah in Bukit Chandan, here, today.

Also gracing the occasion were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim; the royal couple's son, Raja Azlan Muzaffar Shah who is also the Raja Kechil Besar, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah; Raja Di-Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

Among others present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and state executive councillors.

Sultan Nazrin who was proclaimed as the Sultan of Perak in 2014, said the wisdom of a sultan or ruler in making a decree and in dispensing justice was influenced by factual information that reached the sultan or ruler.

"I very much appreciate the words of guidance and counsel given by the members of the (Perak) Dewan Negara, ulama and leaders.

"I also appreciate the pledge of loyalty made by the Raja Muda and the Mentri Besar too; I am much aware of the responsibilities entrusted to me," the Sultan said.

He said his carrying out the trust as the Perak Sultan was not only being watched by the people, but was also a big test from Allah, and would be judged in the hereafter.

"Hopefully, in fulfilling the trust and while on the throne, that I be spared from being swept away by dizzying words of praise that could make me lose sight of things," Sultan Nazrin said.

Known as a ruler with the common touch, Sultan Nazrin also expressed his appreciation for the support he received from all parties including the Perak royalty, police and the armed forces in carrying out his responsibilities.

"They have respectively fulfilled the trust to assist so that this state could continue to be developed in a climate of peace and prosperity.

"My appreciation also goes to the private sector, welfare bodies, youth organisations, sports bodies and the people in general in complementing the development efforts paved by my government," the Sultan said.

At the investiture ceremony today, Sultan Nazrin presented state awards and medals to 33 of the 333 recipients. The rest will receive theirs at another ceremony to be held on Nov 12. — Bernama