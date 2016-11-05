Red Shirts gather outside MalaysiaKini's office

Posted on 5 November 2016 - 02:22pm Last updated on 5 November 2016 - 02:45pm

PETALING JAYA: Some 50 policemen were stationed at the roads leading to the office of online portal, MalaysiaKini in anticipation of the Red Shirt movement's protest against the news portal.

The group had demanded Malaysiakini to provide an explanation by noon on Saturday, with regards to alleged funding the online portal received from US magnate George Soros's Open Society Foundation.

Checks by theSun saw some 150 individuals, including underaged boys and women clad in red, gathering in front of the office at 1.45pm.

Despite a slight drizzle, the number of rally goers continued to grow.

However, Red Shirt leader, Datuk Jamal Yunos, is yet to be seen.

Yesterday, the police said they were yet to receive a notice from Jamal to gather outside MalaysiaKini's office.

MORE TO FOLLOW