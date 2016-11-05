Police cripple syndicate smuggling RM1.5m contraband cigarettes

KLUANG: The Fifth Battalion Royal Malaysian Police General Operation Force (GOF) foiled two attempts by a smuggling syndicate to distribute about RM1.5 million worth of contraband cigarettes.

Its commander, SAC Adzaman Mohd Jan said a GOF team led by ASP Mohd Hanis Abd Wahab conducted the first raid near Taman Sri Lambak at about 11.30pm on Nov 3, seizing a full load of cigarettes in a lorry and detaining a 26-year-old Chinese driver.

He said the same team detained another lorry and its driver at the T-junction of Jalan Kluang to Kota Tinggi in a second raid at about midnight on Nov 4.

Both drivers were locals and had no previous criminal records.

Police have yet to ascertain their connection, and whether they are from the same syndicate.

In total, the GOF seized 601 boxes of various brands of contraband cigarettes, including Manchester Menthol, Manchester Blue, Soho and 9th Century which have a combined street value of RM1.5 million.

According to Adzaman, this is the biggest cigarette smuggling case in Johor this year.

The case has been handed over to the Kluang police.

He added the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which carries a fine of up to 20 times the value of the contraband or up to three years' jail, or both, upon conviction.