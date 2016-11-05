Turkmenistan president to visit Malaysia on Nov 7-8

PUTRAJAYA: Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will make an official visit to Malaysia from Nov 7 to 8.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said during the course of the visit, the President is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

It said the meeting would allow both leaders to take stock of bilateral relations including cooperation in the oil and gas sector, which Petronas is actively involved in in Turkmenistan, as well as explore other possible areas of collaboration.

The statement said it would also be an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on a range of global and regional issues of common concern.

Both leaders are also scheduled to sign a joint statement and witness the signing of the protocol amending the Agreement on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Sports aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries.

This will be the second visit by President Berdimuhamedov to Malaysia after his last visit in 2011. — Bernama