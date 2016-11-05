Teachers not registered as voters identified: Mahdzir

PADANG TERAP: The Education Ministry has identified teachers who have yet to register as voters, said its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix).



However, he did not disclose how many among the 430,000 teachers in the country have not registered as voters.

He said that he had a breakdown of those who had not registered to be voters according to districts.

"I cannot reveal the number now, I will do so another day. This a responsibility to the country, as citizens we have responsibilities and one of them is to become voters when elections come," he said.

As such, he urged teachers who had yet to register as voters to do so without delay.

He told this to reporters after officiating the Kedah-level "Guru Aktif Bersama Masyarakat: Guru Pembina Negara Bangsa" programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Naka, Pokok Sena, here today.

Also present was the ministry's secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad and Education Director-General Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusuf. — Bernama