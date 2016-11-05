Stop toll collection on North-South Highway: Guan Eng

BUTTERWORTH : The North-South Highway toll collection should be scrapped as it had collected RM36 billion by the end of 2015, said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

Lim said the collection is six times higher than the original cost of the highway construction and urged the federal government to do away with it as per the original agreement.

According to the original agreement in 1988, the highway concession was supposed to end in 2018, but it was later extended to Dec 2038.

"Please stop the collection and follow the original agreement, the federal government shouldn't reap too much profit.

"Why must it be extended to 2038?", he told reporters after officiating the Dewan Rekreasi Taman Segar @ Dewan JKKK Mak Mandin, Taman Segar Indah, Butterworth early today.

Lim said the extended term of toll collection at the North South Highway meant that not only this generation would have to bear the cost, but future generations too.

He was referring to questions he had posed to the Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, at Dewan Rakyat last Tuesday, on the outcome of discussions with the highway concessionaire.

On a separate note, Lim attended Penang DAP's Deepavali open house at Taman Berjaya in Nibong Tebal to celebrate the occasion with the locals in the constituency.

The public were treated to a lunch buffet and entertained with traditional Indian songs.

The open house was also attended by Penang DAP leaders from the state government and councilors from both Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP).

Lim also approved the request from Jawi state assemblyman Soon Lip Chee for an allocation of not more than RM 200,000 to repair the rooftop of the Taman Berjaya Market.