Malaysians must unite against foreign intervention: Salleh

KOTA BELUD: Malaysians must unite against foreign intervention that tries to determine the country's leadership, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said despite having different opinions, Malaysians should not allow any foreign group to meddle in the country's politics.

"We must be united and give unequivocal support to the government. Although there are differences of opinion among the people, we do have the electoral process to choose who to govern the country," he said.

He was speaking at the Kota Belud Community Development Department (Kemas) Kindergarten convocation ceremony, here, today.

Salleh said foreign intervention must be opposed at all times as it would have adverse effects on national unity.

"Their goal (of intervention) is very clear ... they just want to dictate and direct the government to toe their political ideology," he said.

Recently, DC Leak alleged that the Open Society Foundation (OSF) owned by Soros had given funds to a number of local organisations including Bersih, C4 Malaysia, Pusat Kesedaran Komuniti (Empower), Penang Institute, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) and the Committee for Free Elections (Comfrel).

It was alleged that OSF was also attempting to influence the country's next election in 2018 through programmes such as the voter mobilisation drive.

Meanwhile, Salleh advised Kemas to improve its learning modules, including its activities and programmes conducted from time to time.

"This is in line with the country's rapid development. It is important to ensure that our children in their early childhood years are given exposure to the latest developments," he said. — Bernama