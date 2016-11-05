RM2m fund to help abused women and children in Sarawak seek legal aid, justice

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated an initial sum of RM2 million for a fund to assist abused women and children seek legal aid and justice.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem in announcing the allocation today, said he was very concerned about the increase in such cases in the state, although he did not give the latest statistics.

He said any crime against women was a crime against humanity and ought to be stopped at once.

"The fund is to help women seek lawyers' help in seeking justice and fair play. I hope the lawyers in turn will not charge the victims a high fee."

He said this when launching the state-level Women's Day 2016 celebration here today, which was attended by about 6,000 women from throughout the state.

Women, he added, ought to be assertive about their rights and not just to merely state them.

He noted that there had been so far no issue of discrimination against women in the state and there were ample opportunities for them in all professions.

"We will certainly rescind any state law and policy which is inclined towards discriminating them," he said.

On another note, Adenan said he hoped that presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton would win the election to be the next president of the USA.

She will be the first American woman president after more than 300 years of male domination.

Adenan said this would be a big step forward for all women. — Bernama