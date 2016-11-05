Perak government administration on right track: Zambry

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak government is on the right track as it has received various accolades, particularly in being among the top states that have managed their finances well.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) said despite the negative reports and pictures given, putting Perak at the gap edge, its economic growth and achievements showed the opposite.

"The figures recorded showed the state's economic growth for the period from 2012 to 2015 at 7.7 percent, which was above the national average."

Zambry said this in his congratulatory and pledge of loyalty speech at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 60th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, here, today.

He said a number of achievements had placed Perak on the right track, for instance, until now, Perak did not owe the federal government in paying the salary of its public servants.

"The state government's debt with the federal government is the lowest, the state's reserves are always in a good and positive position, while the poverty rate is at 0.74 percent," he said.

Zambry said the state government was using more friendly and effective approaches through the District Retreat programme in efforts to prevent slander and unnecessary 'mehnah' (challenges) to the government.

"Slander and 'mehnah' are often spread against government's efforts. Furthermore, this can now be easily orchestrated from the palm of the hand.

"In this regard, my administration has taken a friendlier approach so that the people's uneasiness can be felt together, their confusion corrected, and as many of their hopes fulfilled."

He added that good ties forged between the state government administration and the Sultan's rule could avoid any black mark or incident in the state's history.

Zambry also said that some major initiatives were undertaken in efforts to boost the state's economic growth and prosperity of the people.

"These included the establishment of the Perak Coastal Board and Perak Housing and Real Property Board, as well the creation of two new districts, namely Muallim and Bagan Datoh," he added.

At the investiture ceremony today, Sultan Nazrin presented state awards and medals to 33 of the 333 recipients. The others will receive theirs at another ceremony on Nov 12. — Bernama