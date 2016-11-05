Cooking oil: KPDNKK to ensure manufacturers to fulfill prescribed quota

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) will ensure that licensed manufacturers, packers and wholesalers will produce cooking oil according to the prescribed quota to solve the lack of supply issue.

Its deputy secretary-general (Domestic Trade) Datuk Basaruddin Sadali said the ministry would carry out continuous operations to ensure that no quarters were hoarding cooking oil.

"The issue that arises is manufacturers may face technical problems in terms of information on the quota, therefore we will ensure that packers will get adequate supply from the manufacturers to be distributed to their clients.

"Manufacturers, packers and distributors must perform their duties, if not, we will take firm action," he told reporters after flagging off the Giant and Friends of KPDNKK Charity Ride here today.

Over 300 high-powered motorcycle riders are participating in the convoy which will stop at a number of locations in Selangor to carry out charity work.

Basaruddin said the event was held to increase the Friends of KPDNKK membership which would act as the eyes and ears of the ministry in consumer-related matters across the country.

According to him, the increase in the Friends of KPDNKK membership could facilitate the ministry in carrying out monitoring, given that there were currently only about 2,800 KPDNKK enforcement officers and 1,200 price monitoring officers nationwide.

"For example, in the cooking oil issue, we hope that the Friends of KPDNKK members can provide information to the ministry on the locations where there is no supply," he said. — Bernama