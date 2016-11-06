IIUM must maintain its international Islamic position in academic world: Rais

GOMBAK: International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) must maintain its position in the international Islamic academic world and upgrade its mobility in the Malay archipelago, said Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

Rais, who is also IIUM president, urged the graduates to galvanise the knowledge and simmer the kind of expertise within the law and human rights to prosper with the kind of achievement aimed by the university.

"The determination that the virtues and excellence from academia shall be married with the realisation that we must combine the Malay world with the Islamic world is one way of interpreting the wisdom of the Quran, the hadiths and the learning of the past.

"Are we projecting the knowledge of the West merely for us to garner the kind of life without the contribution from our side on how to change the world and how to be inventive?," he told 264 graduates before the commencement of the first conferment ceremony at the 32nd IIUM convocation ceremony, here today.

The convocation ceremony, held from Nov 5 to 7, was opened by the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is also IIUM constitutional head.

He was accompanied by the Sultanah of Pahang, Sultanah Kalsom and Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

Rais said the merger between the Malay world and Islamic civilisation was needed for research of the Malay archipelago with Islam in the Middle East from a universal view.

"Previously, we only focus on Islam in the Middle East but did not take into account the way of life of civilisation in the Malay archipelago.

"So, we suggested that the Malay world is merged with the Muslim world to harness the strength of Muslims via research. This programme is ongoing and will be enhanced in 2017 and beyond," he told reporters after the first session of the convocation.

The convocation will see a total of 4,992 graduates receive degress. Of the number, 980 will receive the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master.

IIUM also awarded the title of Emeritus Professor to two former deputy rectors, namely former deputy rector (Academic and Planning), Prof Datuk Dr Md Tahir Md Azhar and former deputy rector (Academic Affairs), Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Osman. — Bernama