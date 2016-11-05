Fire leaves 7 families of 10th Battalion GOF members homeless

SIBU: Seven families of members of the 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) were left homeless when the barracks they occupied at the Lanang Camp here was destroyed in a blaze this morning.

Nine out of 10 units of the wooden barracks at Block 27 of the camp were destroyed in the 6am incident.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri Abdullah said during the incident, the residents were asleep.

Four cars and a motorcycle belonging to the victims were destroyed in the blaze, he said when met at the scene.

According to 10th Battalion Assistant Commanding Officer DSP Lim Kwai Seng, residents affected by the fire will be temporarily accomodated at the Police Family Association (Perkep) house in the Lanang Camp, officer quarters and unoccupied barracks.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department operations commander, Deputy Superintendent Abdul Mutalif Jaafar said 22 firemen in three engines brought the blaze under control at 7.27am. — Bernama