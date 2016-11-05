Driver and passenger escape unharmed as car flips over on highway

BUKIT MERTAJAM : A female driver and her passenger got the shock of their lives when the car they were in skidded, hit a road divider and turned on its side near the Juru toll exit today.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the 9.15am incident, the driver, Nur Amirah Mohammad Mansor, and her passenger Siti Noor Sofiah Muhammad, both 24, were travelling from Ipoh to Penang when the mishap happened.

"It is believed that the driver slowed down as she approached the toll plaza.

"The car flipped after she failed to control her car upon reaching the toll plaza at the SmartTag Lane", said Nik Ros Azhan in a statement today.

Both the driver and passenger however, escaped serious injury.