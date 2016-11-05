Opposition running out of ideas over 'PM selling country' allegation

PASIR MAS: The opposition is obviously running out of ideas when it accused Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak of attempting to pawn the country, following the signing of several huge investments from China to Malaysia.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said foreign investments had long been coming into the country, including from the United States and Britain, but these investors did not colonise the country.

"When Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister, many foreign investors came to Malaysia, (but) we did not see foreign investors colonising us," he said.

The UMNO Supreme Council member was speaking to reporters after opening the 'Leader with the People' programme at the district polling centre for Kubang Kuau and Bukit Tandak, Rantau Panjang here today.

Yesterday, Najib had hit out at parties which disseminated stories to scare the people that Malaysia was being 'sold out' via various business agreements valued at more than RM143 billion, signed during his week-long visit to China.

Meanwhile in PADANG TERAP, Education Minister and Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said there was nothing wrong in the prime minister signing various agreements with China as they would benefit the people and country.

He said this when opening a state programme on 'Teachers with the Community: Teacher Builders of the Nation-state' here today. — Bernama