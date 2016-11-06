Noor Ayrill Aqasha is safe and sound

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 10:18am Last updated on 6 November 2016 - 11:02am

PETALING JAYA: Noor Ayrill Aqasha, who had been reported missing in Jalan Jejaka 9, Taman Maluri, Cheras on Monday, was safely reunited with his family on Saturday.

The 10-year-old boy was found at a bus stop in Ampang by passers-by about 7.30pm.

His mother, Siti Rohayu Yaakob, confirmed the safe return of her son on her Facebook page.

No details were offered yet as to what had transpired between the date of his disappearance and his eventual discovery yesterday.

The boy was taken to the police station and will be taken to the hospital for a check-up. Ayrill has been missing since Oct 31.

Pictures of Noor Ayrill went viral on social media after his parents sought help from the public to find their son.

Cheras district police chief ACP Chong Kok Sin also confirmed the recovery of the missing boy.