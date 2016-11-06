KL mayor urges rally-goers to call off plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Potential rally-goers have been urged to call off their plans to gather and demonstrate on Nov 19 or risk facing a similar fate as the deadly Jakarta riots last Friday.

Citing the violent protest in the Indonesian capital that left one dead, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz warned that the streets of KL could end up the same if both the Bersih and red shirt groups insists on going ahead with their plans.

“Now, Jakarta is in turmoil. Do we want to end up like that? Our country is blessed, I’d even compare it to a paradise, so why sacrifice it?

“That is why we are saying, these young people should not act impetuously. First it could end up like Jakarta, and later like Syria and Iraq? We can’t afford that,” he told reporters after officiating the Gotong Royong @ Kampong Baru organised by AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, here, today.

The streets of Jakarta erupted with violence on Friday night, leaving one dead and scores injured, as police clashed with about 150,000 demonstrators demanding the arrest of the city's Chinese Christian governor.

Mhd Amin has also urged organisers of both groups to hold their planned rallies in a more secured location such as stadiums or multi-purpose halls, after applications to hold them in Dataran Merdeka were rejected by city hall.

He explained that the applications were rejected as the venue was only meant for national events.

“If they want to hold rallies in the halls or even the stadiums, it is up to them. Why do you have to do it outside, and cause trouble to everyone else?” he asked.

Despite the failed application, Bersih 2.0 had last week, said the group would still gather and march towards Dataran Merdeka, but will only assemble in surrounding areas outside the square.

Meanwhile, Mhd Amin has urged KL citizens to practice waste separation, after seeing close to 3,000 tonnes of domestic waste produced each day, up from 2,500 tonnes earlier this year.

He said city hall also spends about RM260 million each year to dispose the rubbish, comprising payment to concessionaire Alam Flora, management cost at transfer stations and waste disposal costs.