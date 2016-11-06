'Handful of youths still interested to join Daesh'

BANGI: There are still a handful of young Malaysians influenced by terrorist group Daesh and keen to go to Syria although many have been arrested and sentenced to prison in recent years.

Bukit Aman's Special Branch counter terrorism unit assistant director, DCP Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said there was no specific profile of those arrested for being involved with terrorist activities in Malaysia.

Among those arrested were policemen, military personnel including commandos, high-ranking civil servants, mosque imams, university professors and students, as well as guest relations officers (GROs), he said.

"There are no signs of abating Daesh threats in Malaysia at the moment, and it may grow to become an ideological threat in the long term.

"All states have recorded cases of arrest related to Daesh activities. This means there are no states in Malaysia which are free from the threat of terrorist groups."

He said this when appearing as a panellist at a forum during the Riang Ria Mahabbah Carnival 2016 organised by the Teacher-Parent Association of SK Jalan Empat, here, last night.

He explained that since the first Daesh-related arrest was made in Malaysia in 2013, the number has increased each year, and this year alone, 112 people had been arrested so far.

"The police will continue to launch operations to curb terrorist activities from time to time, " he said.

Ayob Khan added that the cooperation of all parties including parents, teachers and residents' associations was required in the effort. — Bernama