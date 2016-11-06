No more government-run new homes for the aged: Rohani (Updated)

KUCHING: In a bid to prevent the "dumping" of old people at welfare homes, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry today announced that no more such government-run homes will be set up, with immediate effect.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said it was very disheartening that more people these days resorted to leaving their aged parents and relatives at these homes instead of caring for them in their twilight years.

"Such a (practice) must be stopped. So, as of now, there is no plan for any more such homes to add to the nine in existence," she said when opening the Kampung Malaysia Jaya Activity Centre for Senior Citizens here today.

"Some children conveniently dump their parents at these homes to avoid taking care of them. Some callous ones will just drop them off at the gate and then drive away instead of sending them in.

"In fact, we are even converting the one in Kuala Lumpur into a respite centre, on a trial basis.

"Those who send their parents there will be charged RM50 per day to pay for the meals and services offered," she said.

Rohani said such a centre will be like a hotel to cater to aged parents when their children leave for the haj or umrah, travel outstation or when they fall sick, Bernama reported.

She said if the response was encouraging, more homes for the aged would be converted to such centres.

Rohani also said her ministry was studying the introduction of a senior citizen's card similar to the ones used in Australia and the United Kingdom.

"Such a card not only identifies aged citizens but will also give them some privileges, based on their age, at airports and other places as well as special discounts on certain purchases and services," she said.

On domestic violence, Rohani said increasing cases nationwide have been reported, with 200 cases involving senior citizens.

"My ministry is in the process of amending the Domestic Violence Act to try and find a solution to such abuses and mistreatment," she added. — Bernama