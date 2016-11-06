Met dept denies issuing tsunami warning

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 02:42pm Last updated on 6 November 2016 - 03:31pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has denied issuing any warning that a tsunami would hit the country.

The Department in a statement here today advised the public not to believe rumours spread on social media especially via Whatsapp and Facebook.

It said enquiries could be made by calling MetMalaysia's hotline at 1300 22 1638. — Bernama