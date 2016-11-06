BN and Opposition MPs applaud proposed Gender Equality Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed Gender Equality Act was applauded from both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan.

Gerakan Wanita chairman Datuk Tan Lian Hoe supported the move but stated that enhancement of gender goes beyond legislation and law enforcement.

She suggested that measures should also be considered by introducing the concept of gender equality in the schools’ curriculum.

“It would be impractical enacting laws promoting gender equality if discrimination, both verbally and physically, is not made a legal offence in accordance with section 8 of the Federal Constitution that promotes equality before the law,” she said in a statement today.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) women chief Zuraida Kamaruddin echoed her support the proposal.

“It is a good move but I hope there is a political will to push for it. In fact, in my (proposed) budget, I have also voiced on the need (to end discrimination against women). A caucus can also be set up to discuss it, but without the will, the entire exercise will be futile,” the Ampang MP said when contacted.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) women chief Dr. Siti Mariah Mahmud said she was looking forward to provide her input once the Act has taken shape.

“I will be glad to participate,” she said.

The MPs were responding to the Women, Family and Community Development minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim’s announcement on the matter, which was raised in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Some women MPs have asked to be included in the engagement process, but it needs to be studied (in terms of its contents) to be included in the initial draft before submitting to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Once it has been conceptualised, then we shall engage with them, including from the Opposition and non-governmental organisations for the Act to be strong once presented in Parliament,” she told reporters when met recently after launching the UM-JCorp Carnival here.

She added currently there are 11%, or some 24 women MPs are part of the 222 members.

On a separate note, she said that the ministry has engaged with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to include some 40,000 women entrepreneurs available in its two entrepreneurial platforms – eRezeki and eUsahawan.

The move would allow for them to earn extra income, especially those in the rural areas.