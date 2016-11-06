Condition of toddler who fell from escalator has improved

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 03:05pm Last updated on 6 November 2016 - 03:14pm

GEORGE TOWN: The condition of the three-year-old girl who fell from an escalator of a shopping mall in Bukit Jambul has improved.

She has been moved out from the Penang Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) and is now recovering at the ward for normal patients.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the toddler is now semi-conscious.

"She is being fed milk through a feeding tube," he said in a brief media statement today.

Mior said investigations were still ongoing into the incident.

He said the investigation papers (IP) will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor for further action and did not elaborate.

The Oct 16 incident saw the girl suffered internal bleeding and a crack skull after falling from her father's shoulder while both were on the escalator.

The father was trying to help his son whose finger was stuck on the escalator at that time.

Police have since recorded the statements from the parents as well as the doctor treating the toddler.