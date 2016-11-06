theSun journalist wins Penang Green Journalism Award for second time

Posted on 6 November 2016 - 03:16pm Last updated on 6 November 2016 - 04:17pm

GEORGE TOWN: theSun Penang journalist Imran Hilmy has won an award in Penang Green Journalism Award for another year.

This time he bagged the Special Award for English (Hard News) category during the presentation night of the award at Jen Hotel last Friday.

The article written on April 24, 2016 titled Gov't allowed us to farm in Paya Terubong for over 30 years: Farmers highlighted the agriculture plot on Nan Shan Hills.

This is the second time Imran, who has been with theSun Northern bureau for almost three years, won the in the state award.

The award was presented to the winners by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

In 2015, he netted the Excellent Award for English (Hard News) for an article on land clearing activities in Bukit Laksamana.

Earlier in his speech, Lim said Green Pinang Award to inspire people towards cleaner, greener, safer, healthier and happier Penang.

He said the night is to celebrate those who had made a difference in helping Penang to go green either with good practices, promoting education awareness and introducing solutions that is economically viable.

"Our awards and incentives pay tribute to organisations and individuals for their significant and sustained commitment, dedication and leadership to promote the conservation of the environment," he said.

This year, there were more than 330 entries vying for six awards namely the Penang Environmental Sustainability Award, Penang Environmental Stewardship Award, Penang Green School Award, Penang Green Office Project Certification, Penang Green Journalism Award and Penang Green Video Contest.