Lawyer detained for allegedly molesting two female students

KUALA LUMPUR: A lawyer has been detained by the police for allegedly molesting two female students at a condominium in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang last Tuesday.

The 33-year-old suspect had surrendered himself at the Kajang police headquarters yesterday.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the suspect was remanded for two days to facilitate investigations into the case that had made its rounds on social media.

The two girls, Cristal Chua and Tammy Ong, both in their 20s and students of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Sungai Long, Kajang, related their ordeal in a Facebook video to warn other women to be more vigilant.

They revealed how a man had followed them into their condominium when he suddenly appeared behind them and “groped” Chua’s buttocks.

They said that the man tried to grab Ong’s breasts but she screamed for help and he quickly fled the scene.

The girls explained that the man had followed them after they had punched in the password digits to enter their condominium block.

Thinking that he too was one of the residents there, the two girls paid no attention to him until he proceeded with his lewd act.