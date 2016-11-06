Perak Pakatan wants straight fight against BN in GE14

IPOH: Perak Pakatan Harapan will ensure there are no three-cornered fights among the coalition partners, PAS and Barisan National in the 14th general election.

Perak Keadilan chairman Senator Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty said: "We want a straight fight against BN and we will do our best to avoid three-cornered fights in the state. The coalition will look into strategies to avoid such a situation."

PAS may face Amanah in Malay-majority areas and chances of winning for the opposition could be at stake when votes are split.

Amanah is a splinter party formed by dissatisfied members of PAS.

"A three cornered fight will give an opportunity for BN to win the seats. Based on statements by PAS leaders they also want to avoid such a fight.

"We need everyone to strategise and prepare ourselves to defeat BN," he told reporters after attending the first Perak Pakatan Harapan convention here today.

On discussions with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, he said Pakatan Harapan had talks with the party and organised programmes together.

"Another meeting is scheduled to be held with both parties on Tuesday in Parliament with some serious discussion on the cards including the general election," he added.

Meanwhile Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming put forward 22 proposals to be sent to the Pakatan Harapan national council for further action.

Among them are to fix the dates of the general election when the five-year term is completed.

He also urged the government to set up a fund for the unemployed to give financial assistance for three months.

Nga, who is the Taiping MP and Kepayang assemblyman, expressed his disappointment in the allocation of only 0.02% of the 2017 budget for Research and Development.

"We need at least three percent from the Gross Domestic Product to achieve a developed nation status," he added.