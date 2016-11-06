Tun M’s comment on Soros his lowest yet: Salleh

PETALING JAYA: Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s latest comments in defence of billionaire George Soros must be his lowest point yet, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pix) has suggested.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister accused Mahathir of backtracking on his statements made previously during his time in power, and that he is now saying the exact opposite of what he used to say.

“Mahathir’s latest comment on Soros must be the lowest he has gone over the last two years when he started attacking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“And the contradictions in what Mahathir said between then and now are so glaring that it has become very embarrassing.

“Politics is one thing but ‘maruah’ (pride) must also be maintained in the game of politics, because if we lose our 'maruah', we have nothing left,” he said in a blog post last night.

Mahathir yesterday said claims that Soros is involved with electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 were part of attempts to cancel the Bersih 5 rally set for Nov 19, and that he placed greater priority on the planned protest against Najib.

Salleh reminded that Mahathir was the one who blamed Soros when the country’s economy collapsed during his reign.

He also pointed out that Mahathir had previously condemned street demonstrations as a western conspiracy to oust a democratically-elected government.

“(But) today, Soros is a good man for financing groups that are out to topple the government, while demonstrations are a good and legitimate way to change governments,” he said.