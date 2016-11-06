More than 80% of BN's manifesto fulfilled: Ku Nan

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) has fulfilled more than 80% of promises made to the rakyat in its 2013 General Election manifesto, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) said.

Stressing BN had always kept its promises, Tengku Adnan said the question was whether the rakyat realised that the ruling coalition had worked in fulfilling its manifesto.

"We are a responsible government and will try to complete what we had promised. Such as those in our manifesto, more than 80% of BN's promises have been kept," he said.

"Only 18% to 19% is left to be fulfilled … but I believe whatever we said in our manifesto will be accomplished," he said in a video posted on Umno Online website.

Tengku Adnan, who is also the Federal Territories Minister, said that BN would cooperate with the Implementation Coordination Unit, which is under the Prime Minister's Department, to inform Malaysians on the work done by the coalition since winning the previous election.

He also took a swipe at the opposition for always denying BN's efforts in developing the nation.

"They will only talk and talk but do not do their work," Tengku Adnan said, voicing his concern that the opposition would not be able to keep their promises if they come to power.

He also urged Malaysians to open their eyes and not to be swayed by the opposition's promises.

"We hope the rakyat will realise that they (the opposition) are all talk, telling lies but do not do their work. They only want to topple the government and be in power," he said.

Pointing to the opposition-held Selangor as an example, Tengku Adnan said the state government could not even resolve the water woes even after being in power for so long.

"Although the federal territory (Kuala Lumpur) does not have its own water department, we solved the water problem by sending water tanks to residential areas to ensure the rakyat receives the basic need," he said.